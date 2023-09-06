Dream comes true for star on the rise

17-year-old rising star Lemeki Radovu, who has immense passion for Rugby League had his dream come true today as he penned a deal with NRL club, the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys.

The moment of joy wasn’t his only but that of his supportive family as well as they gathered at the Fiji Rugby League’s office in Suva to witness the momentous occasion.

Lemeki’s father, Sakaraia Radovu, said, “This is such a big moment for us. We always thought Lemeki would stay close to home. But now, he’s got this big chance, and we know he’ll do great things.”

He remembered Lemeki’s younger days, adding, “He was so passionate about rugby, even at 16 he would challenge himself by playing with the under-19 team. That had us worried, leading us to ban him momentarily from playing, until Waisake Kativerata introduced us to the true extent of our son’s potential.”

At home, Lemeki’s parents always reminded him to be disciplined and do the right thing.

“We’re so happy to see him take those lessons with him as he steps into the big world,” Radovu said.

For Lemeki, it’s all about hard work and staying thankful.

“Getting up early and training every day isn’t easy,” he admitted. “But with hard work, I believe anything’s possible. Big thanks to Coach Waisake for always pushing me and to Mr. Dane for this chance. And of course, I thank my parents and God for everything.”

As Lemeki leaves for a promising rugby league career, he carries with him not just his dreams, but the dreams and blessings of his family, the teachings of his mentors, and the pride of his homeland.