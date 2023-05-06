Saturday, May 6, 2023
Driver flees scene after head-on collision

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a head-on collision along the Queens Road on the Vatukarasa Bridge in Sigatoka this morning.

Chief of operations, ACP Livai Driu said just after 8am, three people were conveyed to the Sigatoka Hospital after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a head-on collision.

He said traffic accidents continue to be of great concern.

“The attitude of some drivers is often, that they adhere to road rules where police are conducting traffic operations, and once they pass, they continue on with dangerous driving habits such as speeding and careless driving, the two causes of accidents and fatalities.”

“Every day we are booking hundreds of drivers for speeding. Some of them drive well above the national speed limit getting caught driving above 100km/PH. These are very dangerous habits that lead to accidents and fatalities.”

ACP Driu said Police are aware of chat groups that share information of Police officers’ whereabouts during traffic operations, but says such alert groups will only lead to more dangerous driving behavior and loss of life on Fiji’s roads.

“The road death toll currently stands at 31 compared to 9 for the same period last year which is alarming.”

“Police cannot be everywhere which is why we issue the advisories on road safety and hope that they will be taken seriously and adhered to at all times.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
