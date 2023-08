The man alleged to have been driving a vehicle that caused the death of a 60-year-old woman along Nina Street in Suva has been charged.

In a statement, Police said the accused has been charged with one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Death, one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm and one count of Driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

He will be produced in the Suva Magistrate’s Court today.