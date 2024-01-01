Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Droasese in Breakthrough Team of the Year

Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua fullback Ilaisa Droasese has been named in Planet Rugby’s Breakthrough Team of the Year.

Droasese was consistent throughout the Super Rugby season and was impressive at the Rugby World Cup as well.

Having struggled to breakthrough at the Reds up to 2022, he became a regular for the Drua last year as they made their run to the quarter-finals and earned a spot in Fiji’s World Cup squad after impressing in the Pacific Nations Cup.

He was rested for the pool match against Portugal but started all Fiji’s other group games and the quarter-final against England and barely missed a minute of the encounters he started in, a testament to both his ability and fitness.

Droasese proved to be a real threat from the back and highly capable with the boot and under the aerial assault.

Other notable names in the team include All Blacks winger Mark Tele’a, Georgia’s Georgi Mamaiashvili and French youngster Zaccharie Affane.

Breakthrough Team of the Year (15-1): Ilaisa Droasese (Fiji and Fijian Drua), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France and Bordeaux-Begles), Canan Moodie (South Africa and Bulls), Joe Hawkins (Wales, Exeter Chiefs and Ospreys), Mark Tele’a (New Zealand and Blues), Luka Matkava (Georgia and Black Lion), Baptise Jauneau (France U20 and Clermont Auvergne), Marko Gazzotti (France U20, Bordeaux-Begles and Grenoble), Jac Morgan (Wales and Ospreys), David Odiase (Italy U20 and Oyonnax), Dafydd Jenkins (Wales and Exeter Chiefs), Dino Lamb (Italy and Harlequins), Zaccharie Affane (France U20 and Bordeaux-Begles), Theo Dan (England and Saracens), Georgi Mamaiashvili (Georgia U20 and Grenoble).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
