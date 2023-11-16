Drua aims to go a notch up in 2024 season

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have started their pre-season training with the aim to go a step ahead next season after reaching the quarterfinals this year.

Head coach Mick Byrne has named a powerful 37-member squad believing the new mix of players will bring a huge depth and make a difference to their game next year.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for us to welcome a high quality group of new players in the squad and it really highlights the quality of players coming in as we prepare ourselves to take another step.”

“In our first year, we were just creating history being in the Super Rugby. Last year, we took a step and went into the quarterfinals and next year, we want to take another step to give our fans an opportunity to continue their support.”

“These are the goals we want to set ourselves. We are not hiding ourselves from the fact that we need to improve and get better. There’s a target we are going to go after and we have got seven home games with really good squad so we want to target a home final.”

Drua will open their season against the Blues on 24 February at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.