Thursday, November 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drua aims to go a notch up in 2024 season

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have started their pre-season training with the aim to go a step ahead next season after reaching the quarterfinals this year.

Head coach Mick Byrne has named a powerful 37-member squad believing the new mix of players will bring a huge depth and make a difference to their game next year.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for us to welcome a high quality group of new players in the squad and it really highlights the quality of players coming in as we prepare ourselves to take another step.”

“In our first year, we were just creating history being in the Super Rugby. Last year, we took a step and went into the quarterfinals and next year, we want to take another step to give our fans an opportunity to continue their support.”

“These are the goals we want to set ourselves. We are not hiding ourselves from the fact that we need to improve and get better. There’s a target we are going to go after and we have got seven home games with really good squad so we want to target a home final.”

Drua will open their season against the Blues on 24 February at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Swift fans to set sail on a Bahamas...

Swifties unable to attend the Eras Tour in person are in luck as th...
Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars Ce...

Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel is back as the host for the upcoming...
News

Acting PM urges committee to expedi...

The Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has encouraged the...
Rugby

Injured Fiji 7s quartet undergo reh...

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has confirmed that four key players...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Swift fans to set sail on a Baha...

Entertainment
Swifties u...

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars...

Entertainment
Emmy Award...

Acting PM urges committee to exp...

News
The Acting...

Injured Fiji 7s quartet undergo ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s he...

Gollings unhappy with team’s per...

Rugby
Fiji 7s he...

Rawaqa joins Drua coaching panel...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Popular News

Good governance is vital, Seeto ...

Rugby
Member of ...

Sayed-Khaiyum unfit to travel ba...

News
The Magist...

Leaders embrace Fiji’s vis...

News
Pacific Is...

Daugunu in Rebels’ strongest ros...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Rabuka honors veterans on Rememb...

News
Prime Mini...

Restriction in place on unnecess...

News
The Fiji P...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Swift fans to set sail on a Bahamas cruise