Drua book Crusaders showdown in cold grudge quarters

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on 11- time Super Rugby Pacific champions, the Crusaders in the quarterfinals next week in the cold of Christchurch.

The Crusaders will be out for blood after losing to the Drua 25-24 at Churchill Park in Lautoka in round three.

The Crusaders who finished second on the points tables after round 15 will host the 7th position Drua in the third quarterfinal on Saturday June 10 at Orangetheory Stadium in cold Christchurch at 7.05pm.

The Blues take on the Waratahs in the first quarterfinal on Friday June 9 at Eden Park at 7.35pm.

The Chiefs will look for redemption in the second quarterfinal against the Queensland Reds on Saturday June 10 at FMG Stadium Waikato at 4.35pm.

With the Brumbies hosting the Hurricanes in the last quarterfinal at GIO Stadium on Saturday June 10 at 9.35pm.