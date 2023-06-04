Sunday, June 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drua dedicate win to coach Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team dedicated their hard-fought 41-17 victory against the Queensland Reds to their coach Mick Byrne, who lost his father on Friday.

Skipper Meli Derenalagi said it was an important win for the Drua family to put a smile on their coach’s face in Round 15 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

“Not forgetting our coach, Coach Mick; he’s going through a hard obstacle in his life, the passing away of his father.”

“The game we played today, we dedicate to him, to touch his heart and give him some happiness.”

Byrne added that he is thankful to the Drua family that allowed him to spend some precious time with his late father.

“When you have a program that’s built around faith and family, you certainly realise what it means to people when something happens to you.”

“My family’s been awesome; Dad was a great mentor and I’m really pleased we were able to put on a performance after the week we had.”

“It’s a pretty special moment. We’ve come from a long way back. It’s a great night for us.”

Drua will face 11-time champions Crusaders in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Swift kicks off Pride Month with em...

Grammy-Award-winning artist Taylor Swift kicked off Pride Month wit...
Football

Kaltak’s Central Coast Mariners win...

Former Lautoka defender and ni-Vanuatu international Brian Kaltak h...
News

Govt policies indicates confidence ...

The Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad says he is confident in ...
NRL

Salary squeeze could see Saifiti mo...

Newcastle Knights are reported to be facing salary squeeze issues w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Swift kicks off Pride Month with...

Entertainment
Grammy-Awa...

Kaltak’s Central Coast Mariners ...

Football
Former Lau...

Govt policies indicates confiden...

News
The Minist...

Salary squeeze could see Saifiti...

NRL
Newcastle ...

Drua book Crusaders showdown in ...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Team showed grit in Reds win: By...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Popular News

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Sports
Tennis Fij...

Junior Bula Boys to return on Th...

FIFA U-20 World Cup
The Digice...

Futsal helped in my progress, sa...

Football
Oceania Fo...

Vunivalu to stay with Reds till ...

Rugby
Queensland...

Govt enforces ban on donu and ka...

News
As of June...

Fijiana secures World XV qualifi...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Swift kicks off Pride Month with emotional speech