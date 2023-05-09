Drua depart for final away games

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua left for Australia today for their final away games of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said the remaining four games on the roster are important and they need to focus if they want to remain in the top eight.

“I said to the boys; it’s in our hands,” Byrne said.

“The top eight finish is in our hands.

If we win games in footy and it has started.

Byrne said after the 27-24 win over the Hurricanes, the side has received extra boost heading into Perth this week.

“Gives us another chance to get another win and another one after that.”

The Western Force host the Drua at HBF Park in Perth at 9.35pm on Friday.