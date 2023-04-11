Drua drop ticket prices for children

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has further splashed down ticket prices for children under 14 years of age for its upcoming Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific home games against the Blues and Hurricanes.

Drua chief executive Mark Evans in a press conference today said the new prices reflect the Club’s ongoing assessment of the Fiji market.

“We have now played a home match each in Lautoka and Suva, and while the atmosphere has been electric, we are yet to see a sold-out match. The team needs its 16th player behind them as they take on the best teams in Super Rugby Pacific, and we have adjusted our ticket prices to get even more of our amazing fans at the stadiums.”

“We have introduced more reductions for the children in more categories than ever before. The Drua is a team of the people, and we hope these reduced prices will enable as many fans as possible to cheer on their heroes. We’re also very keen to see which stadium – Lautoka or Suva – is the first to sell out this season. There really is nothing like experiencing the atmosphere of a Drua home match.”

“You really couldn’t get two stronger teams for back-to-back home matches in Fiji than the Blues and Hurricanes. Both have a number of All Blacks. The Blues have names like Beauden Barrett, Hoskins Sotutu, Rieko Ioane, Akira Ioane, Caleb Clark and Mark Telea. The Hurricanes boast players like All Blacks captain Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett, Dane Coles and Kini Naholo. These are matches our Drua players are excitedly looking forward to with the support of the world’s best rugby fans,” he added.

For the match against the Blues at Churchill Park in Lautoka on 29 April, ticket prices for the main embankment area is at $35 for adults and $20 for children under 14, WaiTui Stand with reserved bucket seats is $50 for adults and $25 for children under 14, Timber Stand 2 is at $70 for adults and $35 for children under 14, the Timber 1 category is priced at $95 for adults and $50 for children under 14. The newly constructed southwest stands have also been split in two. Southwest Silver is now priced at $120 for adults and $60 for children under 14, Southwest Gold is $150 flat and the main grandstand at Lautoka, with the best seats in the house, remains at $180.

For the match against the Hurricanes on 6 May at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, the main grandstand has been split into four sections. The bronze section is $75 for adults and $30 for children under 14, Silver section is $100 for adults and $50 for children under 14, Gold is at $120 flat and Platinum remains at $180 flat.

The grass embankment has been significantly reduced to $25 for adults and $20 for children under 14. The Concrete Embankment has also been reduced to $40 for adults and $20 for children under 14.