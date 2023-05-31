Drua focus on contact, ball retention

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua assistant coach Brad Harris says they need to better their game in the areas of contact and ball retention in their do-or-die match against the Queensland Reds in Round 15 of Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Harris said they need to get better at their contact area defensively and need to get a little bit better at ball retention when they have the ball.

“There are two key areas that we’re focusing on with ourselves, but we’re also aware of the threat that they pose.”

“We’ve identified some of their threats and then what we want to do tactically to try and nullify them.”

Harris said while Drua is aware of its weaknesses, they are confident the Reds will come out firing to confirm their spot in the Top 8.

“They’ve got Wallaby players even though they’ve got injuries. A lot of Wallaby boys are still on deck.”

“They’ve got a lot of experienced super rugby players. They are prone to attack in an attractive style of football and they play a power game.”

Drua will take on the Reds at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.