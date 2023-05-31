Wednesday, May 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drua focus on contact, ball retention

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua assistant coach Brad Harris says they need to better their game in the areas of contact and ball retention in their do-or-die match against the Queensland Reds in Round 15 of Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Harris said they need to get better at their contact area defensively and need to get a little bit better at ball retention when they have the ball.

“There are two key areas that we’re focusing on with ourselves, but we’re also aware of the threat that they pose.”

“We’ve identified some of their threats and then what we want to do tactically to try and nullify them.”

Harris said while Drua is aware of its weaknesses, they are confident the Reds will come out firing to confirm their spot in the Top 8.

“They’ve got Wallaby players even though they’ve got injuries. A lot of Wallaby boys are still on deck.”

“They’ve got a lot of experienced super rugby players. They are prone to attack in an attractive style of football and they play a power game.”

Drua will take on the Reds at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

PSC announces Permanent Secretary a...

The Public Service Commission has announced the appointment of elev...
News

Rabuka to join regional leaders in ...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will depart for Samoa today to join ...
Rugby

Tuqiri, Samo boost Drua’s confidenc...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua assistant coach Brad Harris says the vis...
Rugby

Koroisau to start Origin One

Fiji Bati and New South Wales Blues shot-caller Apisai Koroisau wil...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

PSC announces Permanent Secretar...

News
The Public...

Rabuka to join regional leaders ...

News
Prime Mini...

Tuqiri, Samo boost Drua’s confid...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Koroisau to start Origin One

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Govt is working very carefully, ...

News
The Coalit...

Youth remanded over burglary and...

News
A 22-year-...

Popular News

Act with wisdom and compassion: ...

News
Prime Mini...

Voluntary Health Fund for SIDS a...

News
The World ...

Auckland defend OFC Champions Le...

Football
Auckland C...

Reeves unites with Dogstar for f...

Entertainment
For the fi...

Police beef up operations for lo...

News
The Fiji P...

Road accident victim is latest f...

News
A 20-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Minister for Education, Radrodro visits Jasper Williams Primary School