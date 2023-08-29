Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Drua have contributed hugely, says Ryan

Fiji’s 2016 Olympic gold medal winning coach Ben Ryan has praised the Fiji Water Flying Fijians for their historic win over England at Twickenham.

The Englishman took to social media to congratulate the Fijians and said the Drua have contributed hugely to the win.

He said he could not watch the match as he was tied up with his English Premier League club Brentford FC but was thrilled to know about the result.

“We had a game yesterday (Sunday) so missed watching the England vs Fiji match but what a brilliant and historic win!,” he stated.

“No luck about this and all the future victories that will follow – totally deserved.”

“The Drua have contributed hugely to this and so have all the coaches, staff and players representing Viti.”

“What an exciting time for Fiji Rugby,” Ryan further wrote.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
