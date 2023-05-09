Drua is the ‘Story of the Year’: Kirwan

Former All Black great Sir John Kirwan has labelled the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as the story of the year in Super Rugby Pacific 2023.

Kirwan made the comment on the popular rugby show segment the Breakdown.

After its historic 27-24 win over the Hurricanes in Suva last week, Kirwan said the Drua was doing exactly what was asked of them when they joined the competition.

“They’ve just beaten the Hurricanes, they’ve beaten the Crusaders at home,” Kirwan said.

“They’ve established themselves, you do not want to go up there and play.

“They have done exactly what World Rugby and Super Rugby have asked them.

“Fijian Drua, that is the story of the year.”

The Drua now sit eighth with four more games to go.

Kirwan also called out Moana Pasifika to take a page out of the Drua handbook.

“For me it’s a massive, massive call out to Moana Pasifika to go back to Apia.”

The Blues held on for a 31-30 win last week at Eden Park against Moana.

“That game at Eden Park on Saturday night, if that is in Apia, they win.

“I just think they (Drua) have found this balance between playing Super Rugby and keeping their Fijian flair to benefit, and they’ve taken it with both hands.”