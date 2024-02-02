Saturday, February 3, 2024
Drua and 7s players for Nadroga in Skipper Cup

The Nadroga Rugby Union has registered 11 Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and 4 Fiji Rugby 7s players in the team for the upcoming Skipper Cup season.

This inclusion allows Drua players, who are not selected to feature for the Drua in the game week, to maintain match fitness by competing in provincial rugby.

President of Nadroga Rugby, Jiuta Waqavonovono detailed the arrangement between the Fijian Drua management and Nadroga Rugby Union, highlighting the mutual benefits of such collaboration.

“This setup permits Fijian Drua players to participate in the Skipper Cup when not selected for Drua matches, ensuring they remain in peak physical condition.”

“That is why the Drua game and the Skipper Cup are played at the same time.”

“We did not approach these players, they showed interest in our team. While many are likely to feature in Drua’s lineup, their potential participation in the Skipper Cup is an exciting prospect for everyone involved,” he added

Waqavonovono reassured that the inclusion of these high-caliber players in the provincial league would not disadvantage local talent.

Instead, it serves as a platform for aspiring rugby players in Nadroga to learn from the best in the game.

“Our objective is to create a competitive environment that elevates the standard of rugby in Nadroga and across Fiji.”

With 60 players registered for the season, as per Fiji Rugby’s participation terms, Nadroga Rugby looks forward to an exciting and competitive Skipper Cup campaign with the added strength of Fijian Drua and 7s players in their ranks.

Nadroga is set to face Macuata on the 24th of February, followed by their clash with Namosi on 2nd March then Naitasiri on the 9th, which coincides with the Drua’s match against the Crusaders at Churchill Park.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
