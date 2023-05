Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Captain Tevita Ikanivere says they are ready to give a strong welcome to the Hurricanes in the Shop N Save Super Rugby home game in Suva today.

The livewire hooker said they are aware of the superiority of the New Zealand outfits in the competition but are ready to give them a taste of Fijian rugby.

“The plan is always the same, we try to come out and do our best and win,” Ikanivere told FijiLive.

“All teams are tough in this competition; no team is weak all teams are strong, and the boys are looking forward to coming out tomorrow.”

The match kicks off at 2.05pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium.