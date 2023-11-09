Fijian Drua announces development squad

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has revealed a 12-member development squad for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Head coach Mick Byrne while announcing his confirmed 37-member squad at their home base in Nadi today said Drua’s development program continues to yield results, as evidenced by the promotion of six players to the Super Rugby Pacific squad.

Their promotion opens the door for six talented youngsters in the 2024 12-member development squad, which pulls from the local Deans Secondary Schools competition, the Fiji U20s and the Skipper Cup.

Joining the development team are Kavaia Tagivetaua (Hooker), Mesake Vocevoce (Lock), Isoa Tuwai (Backrow), Aisea Nawai (Flyhalf), Maika Tuitubou (Centre), Simeli Tuiteci (Centre) and Isikeli Basiyalo (Fullback). Second-year players are Jone Naqiri (Loosehead Prop), Fredrick Ralulu (Backrow), Joji Kunavula (Backrow), Aisea Tuisese (Centre) and Jack Volavola (Fullback).

Meanwhile, Drua will open their season against the Blues on 24 February at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.