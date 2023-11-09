Thursday, November 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian Drua announces development squad

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has revealed a 12-member development squad for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Head coach Mick Byrne while announcing his confirmed 37-member squad at their home base in Nadi today said Drua’s development program continues to yield results, as evidenced by the promotion of six players to the Super Rugby Pacific squad.

Their promotion opens the door for six talented youngsters in the 2024 12-member development squad, which pulls from the local Deans Secondary Schools competition, the Fiji U20s and the Skipper Cup.

Joining the development team are Kavaia Tagivetaua (Hooker), Mesake Vocevoce (Lock), Isoa Tuwai (Backrow), Aisea Nawai (Flyhalf), Maika Tuitubou (Centre), Simeli Tuiteci (Centre) and Isikeli Basiyalo (Fullback). Second-year players are Jone Naqiri (Loosehead Prop), Fredrick Ralulu (Backrow), Joji Kunavula (Backrow), Aisea Tuisese (Centre) and Jack Volavola (Fullback).

Meanwhile, Drua will open their season against the Blues on 24 February at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Two rookies named in Drua squad

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne has named two rook...
News

Nauru delegation storms out of PIFs...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has been asked to lobby Nauru on beh...
News

Medicinal cannabis could yield $235...

Fiji could earn around $235 million by exporting products made from...
News

Infants sustain burns in separate c...

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to be more vi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Two rookies named in Drua squad

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Nauru delegation storms out of P...

News
Prime Mini...

Medicinal cannabis could yield $...

News
Fiji could...

Infants sustain burns in separat...

News
The Fiji P...

Prasad to table motion on allowa...

News
Deputy Pri...

Benson expecting first baby with...

Entertainment
The Pretty...

Popular News

Rapper Honey Singh granted divor...

Entertainment
A Delhi co...

Bula Boys to play two Group matc...

Football
The Fiji m...

Police makes more drug arrests

News
Police say...

Tela retires from first class ru...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Rabuka, Marape for West Papua ta...

News
Prime Mini...

Matana, Vakurinabili return to 7...

Sports
Former cap...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Two rookies named in Drua squad