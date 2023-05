The Fijian Drua has slipped to ninth place on the Super Rugby Pacific table after round 12 of competition.

The Drua’s 34-14 loss to the Western Force has seen their Australian counterparts climb from 11th to eighth place on the table.

The Drua are still with reach of claiming a play-offs spot with three rounds remaining.

The Pacific Island franchise travels to Sydney this week to face the Waratahs.

The Waratahs will host the Drua at Allianz Stadium on Saturday at 9.35pm.