Drua to announce full squad on Thursday

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne will announce his full 37-member squad for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season on Thursday.

Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein confirmed to FijiLive that 23 players are currently part of Drua’s ongoing training at their home base in Nadi.

These 23 players include members of the Flying Fijians squad who recently played at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France but were released early from the team.

These players include Jone Koroiduadua, Caleb Muntz and Emosi Tuqiri.

Meanwhile, the remaining 14 players who were part of Fiji’s campaign with the likes of skipper Meli Derenalagi, Tevita Ikanivere, Samu Tawake, Zuriel Togiatama, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Frank Lomani, Simione Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Ilaisa Droasese and Selestino Ravutaumada will join the training by the month end.

Drua will kick start their 2024 Super Rugby season against the Blues in Auckland on 24 February.