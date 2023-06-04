Drua were too good, says Thorn

Queensland Reds outgoing coach Brad Thorn admitted his side lost to a good Drua team in their 41-17 round 15 Super Rugby Pacific fixture.

“The Drua were too good. They were a better team and they got a good result.”

“The Drua got a couple of tries from kicks and charges down. They were right in the game and it was very competitive.”

Thorn added that playing with 14 men was tough in the second half after hooker Matt Faessler was sent to the sin bin which gave away more opportunity to Drua.

“We made some errors; we had six-seven penalties against us and went a man down.”

“We failed to handle the pressure and momentum which Drua built and they got the result they wanted. We fought pressure in different areas of our game like set pieces and loose balls.”