Drua’s Culture Round jersey unveiled

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will don a special jersey to mark Culture Round of the 2023 Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific season when they take on the Blues in Lautoka next week.

Created by renowned local artist Anare Somumu, the jersey incorporates a series of specially designed Fijian masi motifs.

Head of Athletic Performance and Drua cultural leader, Nacanieli Cawanibuka detailed the significance of this one-of-a-kind culture jersey.

“We wanted specially created motifs which speak of the values of the Fijian Drua; relentlessness (tabu soro), integrity (dina) and discipline (bula vakaivakarau/talairawarawa/kaukauwa),” Cawanibuka said.

“The designs needed to represent the way everyone in our Club aspires to be both on and off the field.

“We worked with Somumu to finalise the designs over a number of weeks”.

Somumu said he was honoured to be part of the design process for the cultural jersey:

“In my discussions with Nacanieli (Cawanibuka), he outlined the values that the Drua stand for, which needed to be incorporated in the masi designs. My art has always revolved around these things, so it came easily to me,” Somumu said.

The feature part of the masi designs revolves around the traditional Fijian sail (laca) around a guiding star, symbolising the journey of the Fijian Drua as a franchise and club.

A guiding star represents faith and under each sail motif are three different coloured cowry shells (sau) to represent the three confederacies in Kubuna, Burebasaga and Tovata as well as the multi-ethnic people of Fiji.

The shells are joined by magimagi (coconut sinnet) which calls for unity and solidarity.

The oar-shaped war club (kinikini) is also featured and waves (ua) signifying leadership and the journey.