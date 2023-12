Drua’s home game tickets go on sale

Fijian Drua Fans can now secure their seats for the upcoming Suva and Lautoka home games by purchasing tickets online and at various Jacks of Fiji store locations.

Tickets can be bought online at (http://drua.flicket.io) and are priced for Suva games as follows:

– Grass: Adults $25, Kids $20

– Concrete Embankment: Adults $40, Kids $20

– Bronze Embankment: Adults $75, Kids $30

– Silver Embankment: Adults $100, Kids $50

– Gold Embankment: Adults $120

– Platinum: Adults $180

For Lautoka games, ticket prices are:

– North Grass: Adults $20, Kids $20

– East Grass: Adults $35, Kids $20

– Waitui Stand: Adults $50, Kids $25

– Timber Stand 2: Adults $70, Kids $35

– Timber Stand 1: Adults $95, Kids $50

– Silver Southwest Stand: Adults $100, Kids $50

– Gold Southwest Stand: Adults $150

– Platinum: Adults $180

Additionally, fans can visit Jacks of Fiji branches for physical ticket purchases at the following locations: Nadi, Drua Store (Port Denarau), Lautoka Fashion, Lautoka XL Sports, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki Discount Store, Nausori (Men’s Fashion), Suva (Pier Street), Nakasi Rups Mall, Damodar City Centre, MHCC, Navua, Labasa, and Savusavu.