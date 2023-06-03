Saturday, June 3, 2023
Drua’s last hurrah for a top 8 finish

Its a case of ‘a date with destiny’ for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as they lock horns with the visiting Queensland Reds this afternoon on a wet and slippery Laucala oval.

This is after the Rebels and Highlanders lost out during their Super Rugby Pacific deciders last night.

The Blues beat the Highlanders 16-9 with the Brumbies closing out the Rebels 33-17 to nullify their chances of a top eight spot.

The Drua will need only to beat the Reds to secure seventh place on the table.

If the Reds secure a bonus point loss the Mick Byrne led outfit will continue to progress on the average of more match wins this season.

A Chiefs win over the Western Force in Perth tonight will secure the Drua’s quarterfinal berth in only their second season.

The Drua host the Reds at HFC Bank Stadium at 4.35pm today.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
