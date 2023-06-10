Drudru sees red as champs Suva bow out

Captain Samuela Drudru copped a red card as defending champions Suva lost their second Group A match 2-1 to Ba and bowed out of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium tonight.

After losing 1-0 to Lautoka on the opening day, the Babs Khan coached side needed a positive result in the fixture to stay alive in the tournament.

A foul on Drudru inside the Ba box gave Suva the chance to grab the lead in the 33rd minute and Dave Radrigai did not make any mistake with his attempt to drive home the advantage.

Container Haulage PTE Ltd, Extra Supermarket and All Freight Logistics Suva led 1-0 at the break and had more possession in the second spell too while Rooster Chicken Ba’s young brigade did not wilt under pressure and also played with good focus.

A foul on Ramzan Khan by Etonia Dogalau saw tempers flare on the field and Drudru got involved in a scuffle with Dogalau which saw the match referee Veer Singh give him his marching orders for unsporting behaviour and also flash a yellow card to the Ba midfielder.

Dogalau got the equaliser for Ba in the first minute of injury time via a powerful low shot which gave goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva no chance at all.

The Men in Black pressed hard after the goal and a foul by Mateisuva towards the end of the match gave them the chance to seal victory from the penalty spot.

Policeman Ratu Apenisa Anare rose to the occasion and blasted the ball into the back of the net to seal victory and send the OFC Champions League finalists out of the tournament.