Monday, June 5, 2023
Drug-related offences increase by 20pc

The Fiji Police Force recorded a 20 per cent increase in drug related offences in the first four months of this year.

A total of 384 illicit drug cases were recorded from January to April, with 254 suspects aged between 18 and 35 years.

In comparison, 319 cases were recorded in the same period last year.

The Fiji Police Force in a statement said the Northern division had 144 cases, the West had 122 cases, the South recorded 60 cases, the East 40 had cases and the Central division recorded 18 cases.

Majority of the offences were related to the unlawful possession of illicit drugs with 341 cases recorded, while the unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs recorded 38 cases.

There were also four cases related to the unlawful importation and exportation of drugs, while three cases related to controlled chemicals and equipment and one case of unlawful use of illicit drugs.

Police said majority of the offenders were male with 367 individuals being apprehended.

The number of female offenders also increased, with 13 individuals arrested compared to eight the previous year.

The number of juvenile offenders also increased to 12, indicating a rise in drug-related offences among the younger population.

The number of offenders in the age range of 36 to 55 years decreased to 102, while the number of offenders aged 56 years and older increased to 12.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
