Saturday, November 4, 2023
Dry spell experienced last month

The Fiji Meteorological Service says October was a very dry month across the Fiji Group, with less than half the normal rainfall recorded at the majority of the places.

In a statement released by the Weather Office in Nadi said, Taveuni and Savusavu had registered a record-lowest total monthly rainfall for October since observations began in 1956.

They said an El Niño event is established in the tropical Pacific.

An El Niño event usually suppresses rainfall activity over the Fiji Group.

The Weather Office said while rainfall activity is expected to increase as we progress into the wet season from this month, it may not be as much as what Fiji normally experiences due to the effects of the current El Niño event.

They added that conditions in the Southwest Pacific may become favourable for rainfall-producing systems next week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
