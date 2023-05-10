Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Dunn, Aiyas lead Fiji U20 to World Cup

Promising Navua midfielder Thomas Dunn and Bonnyrigg White Eagles star from Sydney Abdullah Aiyas will lead the Junior Bula Boys in the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina later this month.

The duo was named Captain the Fiji Under 20 during a presentation night at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Namosau in Ba on Tuesday.

Team manager Kartik Reddy said the two players have the capability to lead the young talents on the world stage.

“These players have worked hard and we have seen a lot of discipline and dedication in them towards the team. We wish them and the entire team the very best for the World Cup.”

The team will depart for Argentina on Saturday and will kick start their campaign against Slovakia on the 21st at San Juan Stadium.

Fiji Under 20: Aydin Mustahib, Peter Ravitasai, Eneriko Matau, Abdullah Aiyas, Sakiua Saqiqi, Thomas Dunn, Arshad Khan, Joshua Laqeretabua, Fazil Faizul Ali, Nabil Begg, Gulam Rasool, Clarence Hussain, Jioji Vuakaca, Apisai Rabuka, Sailasa Ratu, Geary Kubu, Mohammed Fatul Raheem, Samuela Navoce, Junior Keni Dekedeke, Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, Sterling Vasconcellous.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
