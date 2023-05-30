Dunn to feature for Navua in FACT

Junior Bula Boys co-captain Thomas Dunn will feature for Navua in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT in Suva next month.

Dunn is currently in Argentina and will return to the country with the national team next week.

The 20-year-old confirmed his availability for Navua to FijiLive and also stated that his return to Melbourne-based club Frankston Pine FC any time soon is in doubt.

The Southerners are drawn in a tough Group B with Ba, Lautoka and Suva.

Navua will open its FACT campaign against traditional football giants Ba at 3.30pm next Friday.

The Fiji FACT group stage matches will be played from 9-11 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.