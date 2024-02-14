Duo charged over false online advertising

The Fiji Police MPaisa Task Force has charged a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman for alleged dishonestly obtaining money from a member of the public through false online advertising.

The two had allegedly posted an online advertisement for the sale of a modem, and between the 1st to the 2nd day of November 2023, obtained money for the item, which they failed to produce.

The two are charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception and will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.