Duo dropped from Fiji Under 20 squad

Navua midfielder Melvin Mani and Suva striker Peniasi Rotidara have been dropped from Fiji Under 20 FIFA World Cup squad.

Team Manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that the pair is also not part of the squad which is currently preparing on the Gold Coast.

Mani captained the Junior Bula Boys at the International Friendlies in Indonesia in February where he was red carded in the match against the host team Indonesia.

Following the return of the team to Fiji, a report was given by Fiji Under 20 team management and he failed to make it into the final team.

Reddy said Rotidara was dropped after failing an internal drug test two weeks ago.

The Fijian squad is based at the Gold Coast Performance Centre for 10 days and will be playing three matches.

Fiji played KO at Gold Coast Croatian Sports Centre on Sunday and on Friday, they will play an Internal Match with Eligible Fiji Players in Gold Coast.

On 1 May, Fiji will round off its last friendly match against  Brisbane Strikers at 7 pm at Perry Park in Brisbane.

Fiji Under 20 Squad: Joji Vuakaca, Steven Dean, Sterling Vasconcellos, Sailasa Ratu, Samuela Nasava, Peter Ravitisai, Thomas Dunn, Aydin Mustahib, Junior Dekedeke, Lachlan Lal, Faazil Ali, Geary Kubu, Gulam Razool, Clarence Hussain, Sakiusa Saqiri, Samuela Navoce, Abdullah Aiyas, Apisai Rabuka, Eneriko Matau, Mohammed Raheem.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
