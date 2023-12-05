Tuesday, December 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Duo granted bail on bribery charges

A former Director of the Ministry of Forestry and a Manager of a private company appeared before the Labasa Magistrates Court charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption on bribery related offences.

Moape Lotawa has been charged with four counts of bribery and one count of Accepting An Advantage, while Byas Karan has been charged with one count of bribery.

For the first accused, it is alleged that between 19 March 2020 and 1 October 2020, on four (4) separate occasions, whilst being a public servant employed at the Ministry of Forestry, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, solicited an advantaged totalling the sum of $8,000 from one Byas Karan.

It is further alleged that between 19 March 2020 and 1 October 2023, the accused, without the general or special permission of his appointing authority, accepted an advantaged of $4,000 from one Byas Karan, a manager of a private company.

For the second accused, it is alleged that on 23 July 2020, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, offered an advantage of $2,000.

State Counsel has served the first phase of disclosures to both the accused.

Resident Magistrate Safaia Ratu has granted a non-cash bail of $5,000 for each of the accused and ordered them not to re-offend whilst on bail.

The matter has been adjourned to 2 February 2024.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Punjas join Drua sponsorship wagon

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua franchise has revealed a major three-yea...
News

Puleiwai is FICAC’s Acting De...

Suva lawyer, Frances Puleiwai has been appointed Acting Deputy Comm...
Rugby

Forbes’s nephew Luafalealo for Cora...

New Zealand 7s legend DJ Forbes has selected his nephew Jarell Luaf...
Football

Bula Boys to play two international...

The Fiji Football Association is in discussion with member countrie...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Punjas join Drua sponsorship wag...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Puleiwai is FICAC’s Acting...

News
Suva lawye...

Forbes’s nephew Luafalealo for C...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Bula Boys to play two internatio...

Football
The Fiji F...

Woman charged for abduction and ...

News
The Office...

Lakeba and Moce boosted with cri...

Sports
The Lakeba...

Popular News

Cokanasiga helps Bath climb to s...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Fiji signs milestone agreement w...

News
Fiji's cap...

Fiji leads charge for ambitious ...

News
Fiji's Chi...

First tournament is always excit...

Rugby
South Afri...

Bula Boys to play two internatio...

Football
The Fiji F...

Veteran Dickson withdrawn from N...

Dubai 7s
All Blacks...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Punjas join Drua sponsorship wagon