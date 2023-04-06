Thursday, April 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Duo remanded in custody for assault

The Suva’s Magistrates Court have remanded both the accused persons for the alleged assault of a youth in Tamavua.

Both Sikiti Waqa Buliciri 19, and Setoki Naitei 22, appeared before Magistrate Jeremiah Savou at the Suva’s Magistrate Court, charged with one count each of common assault.

It is understood that on the April 1, at Samabula in the Central Division, unlawfully assaulted Nacanieli Batiri Volavola.

Police Prosecution told the Court that full disclosures have been served to both the accused.

Magistrates Savou ordered the Prosecution to file affidavit in responses to bail applications and to serve them to both the accused by April 11.

The matter has been adjourned for bail hearing on April 12.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Byrne commends Lomani stand down de...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has commended Fran...
Fiji Parliament

BILL17 repealed in parliament

The i-Taukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act, formerly known as B...
Sports

MoE releases new Coke Games dates

The Coca-Cola Games will be held from Aprl 27 to 29 at the HFC Bank...
Fiji Parliament

New routes HK, Japan, soon: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji is experiencing incr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Byrne commends Lomani stand down...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

BILL17 repealed in parliament

Fiji Parliament
The i-Tauk...

MoE releases new Coke Games date...

Sports
The Coca-C...

New routes HK, Japan, soon: Gavo...

Fiji Parliament
Deputy Pri...

Gollings hopeful of a improved p...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Pair charged for Tamavua assault...

News
Police has...

Popular News

Ravalawa grabs double in Dragons...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Great demand for passport: Tikod...

Fiji Parliament
There is a...

Fijiana Drua was much better, sa...

Rugby
Melbourne ...

Ba, Labasa, Suva move up in DFPL...

Football
Traditiona...

Lomani out, potential debut for ...

Rugby
The Swire ...

FNU to propose set up of Council...

News
The Fiji N...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Byrne commends Lomani stand down decision