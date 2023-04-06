Duo remanded in custody for assault

The Suva’s Magistrates Court have remanded both the accused persons for the alleged assault of a youth in Tamavua.

Both Sikiti Waqa Buliciri 19, and Setoki Naitei 22, appeared before Magistrate Jeremiah Savou at the Suva’s Magistrate Court, charged with one count each of common assault.

It is understood that on the April 1, at Samabula in the Central Division, unlawfully assaulted Nacanieli Batiri Volavola.

Police Prosecution told the Court that full disclosures have been served to both the accused.

Magistrates Savou ordered the Prosecution to file affidavit in responses to bail applications and to serve them to both the accused by April 11.

The matter has been adjourned for bail hearing on April 12.