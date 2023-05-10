Duru no longer SODELPA GS, post advertised

Lenaitasi Duru is no longer the General-Secretary of the Social Democratic Party, and the position has been recently been advertised.

SODELPA President, Anare Jale said the Party had called for expression of interest last month – which has now closed.

Jale said he is leaving it to the Management Board to recruiting the best person for the job, to look after its affairs heading into 2026 General Election.

However, General-Secretary Lenaitasi Duru said he is unaware of this move and had no comment on the matter.

Earlier this year, Duru had submitted his resignation after the first meeting of the Management Board in Yue Lai Hotel.

Duru indicated however recanted his resignation and cited that he had unfinished business to handle in the SODLEPA camp.