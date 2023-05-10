Wednesday, May 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Duru no longer SODELPA GS, post advertised

Lenaitasi Duru is no longer the General-Secretary of the Social Democratic Party, and the position has been recently been advertised.

SODELPA President, Anare Jale said the Party had called for expression of interest last month – which has now closed.

Jale said he is leaving it to the Management Board to recruiting the best person for the job, to look after its affairs heading into 2026 General Election.

However, General-Secretary Lenaitasi Duru said he is unaware of this move and had no comment on the matter.

Earlier this year, Duru had submitted his resignation after the first meeting of the Management Board in Yue Lai Hotel.

Duru indicated however recanted his resignation and cited that he had unfinished business to handle in the SODLEPA camp.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos camp...

Three Fijian players who share links to Fiji have been named in the...
Rugby

Valetini named as best Australian s...

Wallabies flanker Rob Valetini has been named as one of the best Au...
Rugby

Trio out of Western Force clash

Three Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have been excluded from th...
News

Drug raid leads to more arrests: Po...

The Fiji Police Force say a raid conducted in Namaka this week, led...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos c...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Valetini named as best Australia...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Trio out of Western Force clash...

Rugby
Three Swir...

Drug raid leads to more arrests:...

News
The Fiji P...

Force will be desperate to win a...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Strong Fiji delegation to the IL...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Silktails back Fonumanu out for ...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

West schools approved to join RO...

News
The Educat...

New Lautoka HA branch to enhance...

News
The Housin...

Rebels lock in Smith until 2025

Rugby
Former Mar...

3 dead, 9 hospitalised after acc...

News
Two separa...

Fijiana Drua defends Super W tit...

Rugby
The Rooste...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos camp