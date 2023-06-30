Duty reduction on food products

To assist households with the increasing food prices, Government will reduce fiscal duty from 32 per cent to 15 per cent on some food products.

These include canned mackerel, corned mutton, corned beef and beef, prawns and duck.

Fiscal duty on sheep/lamb meat will be reduced from 5 to 10 per cent, while duty on canned tomatoes will be reduced from 15 per cent to 5 per cent.

Import excise duty will also be reduced on chicken portions (wings, drums, legs, feet, thighs, breast, offals and roasting fowl) from 10 per cent to 0 per cent.

The reduction of duties will provide ordinary households with a range of choices.