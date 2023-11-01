Dymock relishes playing with Navale

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles assistant coach Jim Dymock is relishing his memory of playing with former Fiji Bati winger Eparama Navale for North Sydney Bears in 1997.

His lone try at Test level came against England at Headingley as a Northern Eagles player and made his first-grade debut against the North Sydney Bears in 1997 where one of his teammates that day was Dymock.

“Epa was a typical Fijian winger. He didn’t talk a lot but he let his footy do the talking,” Dymock told NRL.com.

“I really enjoyed playing with Epa as nothing fazed him. He always had a smile on his face.”

Navale played three Test matches for Fiji Bati against Russia, Australia and England after impressing in his first-grade career at the Parramatta Eels from 1997 to 1998 having scored eight tries in 16 games and the Northern Eagles in 2000.

Now, his son Caleb Navale is currently playing lock at the Sea Eagles and has featured for the Bati in the Pacific Championship opening two pool games.