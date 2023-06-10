Saturday, June 10, 2023
E-Profile login service restored

The Ministry of Justice-Registrar of Companies E-Profile login service has been restored to its full capacity.

This means that business services through E-Profile login are now available.

Yesterday, the Ministry issued a statement highlighting that its technical team has identified a temporary internal interruption that has impacted access to the Ministry of Justice – Registrar of Companies login page and that its technical team had been working meticulously towards resolving this service interruption, at the earliest.

However, the Ministry has indicated that the Ministry of Communications is working hard to resume the services of the Registrar of Companies Corporate Pass login service, which continues to be temporarily unavailable.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
