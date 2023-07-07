Friday, July 7, 2023
EC appointees to be named soon

The Constitutional Offices Commission has revealed that the names of Electoral Commission members have been recommended to the Office of the President.

However the Commission is yet to nominate a Chairperson for the Electoral Commission.

The Commission also confirms that one of the appointee who was picked last week has resigned.

They also highlighted that a flying minute was issued earlier, calling for recommendations to fill the vacant positions in the Electoral Commission.

It is understood that due unavailability of members of the Commission, they are not able to meet on a regular basis.

The Electoral Commission comprises of a chairperson who also qualifies to be a Judge and six other members.

They are all appointed by the President of Fiji on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission. The Supervisor of Elections serves as the secretary to the Commission.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
