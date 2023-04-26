Wednesday, April 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Economy to grow by 6%: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji’s economy is expected to grow by six per cent this year and a further 3.9 per cent in 2024.

This is according to the predictions made by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Speaking at the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Breakfast this morning, the Minister for Trade indicated that experts have said that Fiji will hit pre-pandemic tourism numbers this year.

Kamikamica said it was presented that lending to the private sector is on the rise by six per cent and non-performing loans are declining – these are positive indicators and the private sector must capitalize on the opportunities before them.

“Government wants to create an innovative society, one where we have a diversified economic base. We need to harness our natural talent and resources to its optimal use. We need to ensure that we remain sustainable going forward,” Kamikamica said.

The Minister has also urged the medium level and larger companies to work closely with our MSMEs and resource owners – do not discard our MSMEs as they play a significant role in our economy.

Kamikamica said whether they are formal or informal, they make up a huge chunk of Fiji’s economy.

“I urge you to partner and strengthen your relationship with MSMEs in your respective supply and value chains. You will be surprised to see the innovation and abundance of resources that is out there.”

He said a few companies/ manufacturers have been able to find that balance.

“Crest Chicken and BAT have used similar modalities to partner with small holder farmers to provide them with the necessary guidance and handholding to elevate them.”

“They could play an essential part of your diversification plans,” Kamikamica added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH Boa...

Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika and Finance Expert Peter Chan have been ...
News

Extreme measures a taken to keep ma...

The Ministry of Health says that whilst malaria is not present in F...
Football

Hughes, Matanisiga miss Ba showdown...

Leaders Rewa will face Ba without the services of its two key playe...
News

Consultations on nightclub operatio...

The Office of the Attorney-General will be holding public consultat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH ...

News
Suva lawye...

Extreme measures a taken to keep...

News
The Minist...

Hughes, Matanisiga miss Ba showd...

Football
Leaders Re...

Consultations on nightclub opera...

News
The Office...

Govt focused on improving health...

News
Deputy Pri...

Singer tuned activist Belafonte ...

Entertainment
Singer, ac...

Popular News

Labasa leads Women’s Super Leagu...

Sports
The Labasa...

Actor Garn and model Pettyfer co...

Entertainment
Endless Lo...

Rabo double keeps Rewa in the le...

Football
Youngster ...

Pearls to face Malawi in PacAus ...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Consultations on nightclub opera...

News
The Office...

Crown Princess visits Northern D...

News
Her Royal ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH Board