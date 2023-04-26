Economy to grow by 6%: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji’s economy is expected to grow by six per cent this year and a further 3.9 per cent in 2024.

This is according to the predictions made by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Speaking at the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Breakfast this morning, the Minister for Trade indicated that experts have said that Fiji will hit pre-pandemic tourism numbers this year.

Kamikamica said it was presented that lending to the private sector is on the rise by six per cent and non-performing loans are declining – these are positive indicators and the private sector must capitalize on the opportunities before them.

“Government wants to create an innovative society, one where we have a diversified economic base. We need to harness our natural talent and resources to its optimal use. We need to ensure that we remain sustainable going forward,” Kamikamica said.

The Minister has also urged the medium level and larger companies to work closely with our MSMEs and resource owners – do not discard our MSMEs as they play a significant role in our economy.

Kamikamica said whether they are formal or informal, they make up a huge chunk of Fiji’s economy.

“I urge you to partner and strengthen your relationship with MSMEs in your respective supply and value chains. You will be surprised to see the innovation and abundance of resources that is out there.”

He said a few companies/ manufacturers have been able to find that balance.

“Crest Chicken and BAT have used similar modalities to partner with small holder farmers to provide them with the necessary guidance and handholding to elevate them.”

“They could play an essential part of your diversification plans,” Kamikamica added.