Wednesday, September 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Education is our cornerstone: Gavoka

Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says education is the foundation of strong character, strong societies and a strong nation.

Gavoka made the comments while opening the 2023 National Education Summit in Denarau Nadi.

He said every parent or guardian looked forward to seeing their children finish school and make a life for themselves.

Gavoka said the three-day summit (that begins today) is critical in paving the roadmap for a better education system in Fiji for those who are in it or are yet to be.

“This is the forum that will be deliberating on how best we can improve the quality of our education, promote equality and equity and ensure that the education direction will be relevant to the diverse and dynamic labour market.” he said.

The Coalition Government, according to Gavoka, said the government values education and therefore in the 2023-2024 National Budget $845 million was allocated to the Ministry of Education.

The Acting Prime Minister said that this is a key commitment in transforming the sector and hoped that the summit promises a more inclusive, accessible and modern education system.

Meanwhile, over 150 people from different sectors are expected to converge at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort for the next three days.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijians in Wallaroos for O’Re...

Two Fijian players have been named in the Wallaroos' confirmed 30 p...
Entertainment

Rihanna reveals son Riot Rose’s fac...

The "Umbrella" singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are introducing their ...
Rugby

Impossible is nothing: Radradra

Sublime Flying Fijian utility back Semi Radradra says nothing out o...
Rugby

We improved on traditional areas: R...

Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says his side's win over the Wa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijians in Wallaroos for O’...

Rugby
Two Fijian...

Rihanna reveals son Riot Rose’s ...

Entertainment
The "Umbre...

Impossible is nothing: Radradra...

Rugby
Sublime Fl...

We improved on traditional areas...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

UN Secretary-General lauds Fiji`...

News
The United...

Voss to appear in court next mon...

News
The matter...

Popular News

Australia have backs to the wall...

Rugby
Wallabies'...

Govt considers Opposition stand,...

News
The Herita...

Full strength side available for...

Rugby
Head Coach...

Individual questioned over Ebay ...

News
An individ...

Infant is latest drowning victim...

News
A 1-year-o...

Company officials concerned with...

News
Grace Road...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijians in Wallaroos for O’Reilly Cup