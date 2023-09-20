Education is our cornerstone: Gavoka

Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says education is the foundation of strong character, strong societies and a strong nation.

Gavoka made the comments while opening the 2023 National Education Summit in Denarau Nadi.

He said every parent or guardian looked forward to seeing their children finish school and make a life for themselves.

Gavoka said the three-day summit (that begins today) is critical in paving the roadmap for a better education system in Fiji for those who are in it or are yet to be.

“This is the forum that will be deliberating on how best we can improve the quality of our education, promote equality and equity and ensure that the education direction will be relevant to the diverse and dynamic labour market.” he said.

The Coalition Government, according to Gavoka, said the government values education and therefore in the 2023-2024 National Budget $845 million was allocated to the Ministry of Education.

The Acting Prime Minister said that this is a key commitment in transforming the sector and hoped that the summit promises a more inclusive, accessible and modern education system.

Meanwhile, over 150 people from different sectors are expected to converge at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort for the next three days.