Friday, June 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Education Ministry gets biggest slice

The Ministry of Education has been given the highest allocation in the 2023-24 National Budget.

The Ministry gets $505.4 million and this is an increase of $18.4 million.

$322.6 million has been allocated to cater for the funding for the more than 14,000 existing teachers and newly established 179 new teaching and non-teaching positions.

For qualification upgrade and step movement, $8.9 million is allocated for salary upgrade of teachers who have completed relevant qualifications to move to a higher band in line with the Teacher Remuneration Setting Policy.

For the rural and maritime location allowance, a sum of $5.7 million is allocated, which is an increase of $1.3 million from this year’s allocation.

Funding provided will cater for location allowances for 3,355 teachers in 921 remote schools.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad while addressing the Budget in Parliament said that the Coalition Government is committed to providing free education and transport assistance for the ECE, Primary and Secondary School students and a total allocation of more than $100 million has been set aside.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Woman dies after falling from Ferri...

A 21-year-old woman lost her life after falling from a Ferris wheel...
Football

We need to step up in quarters: Chu...

Digicel Young Kulas Head Coach Angeline Chua says the side will nee...
Rugby

FNRLW clubs receive equipment boost...

PacificAus Sports has further invested in the development of women’...
2023-24 National Budget

Holistic review of national securit...

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration will undertake a holis...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Woman dies after falling from Fe...

News
A 21-year-...

We need to step up in quarters: ...

Football
Digicel Yo...

FNRLW clubs receive equipment bo...

Rugby
PacificAus...

Holistic review of national secu...

2023-24 National Budget
The Minist...

$700k for new Police initiative

News
Government...

Blues to celebrate Fiji FACT vic...

Fiji FACT 2023
Fiji FACT ...

Popular News

T/Naitasiri set to lose five key...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Rabuka’s motion withdrawn from o...

News
Prime Mini...

Crusaders claim 12th title in th...

Rugby
The Crusad...

We need to step up in quarters: ...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Water Authority to get capital e...

News
The Water ...

Don’t be swayed by rumors, Polic...

News
The Fiji P...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Woman dies after falling from Ferris wheel