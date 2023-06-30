Education Ministry gets biggest slice

The Ministry of Education has been given the highest allocation in the 2023-24 National Budget.

The Ministry gets $505.4 million and this is an increase of $18.4 million.

$322.6 million has been allocated to cater for the funding for the more than 14,000 existing teachers and newly established 179 new teaching and non-teaching positions.

For qualification upgrade and step movement, $8.9 million is allocated for salary upgrade of teachers who have completed relevant qualifications to move to a higher band in line with the Teacher Remuneration Setting Policy.

For the rural and maritime location allowance, a sum of $5.7 million is allocated, which is an increase of $1.3 million from this year’s allocation.

Funding provided will cater for location allowances for 3,355 teachers in 921 remote schools.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad while addressing the Budget in Parliament said that the Coalition Government is committed to providing free education and transport assistance for the ECE, Primary and Secondary School students and a total allocation of more than $100 million has been set aside.