Education summit at the end of month

The 2023 Fiji National Education Summit is set to take place from 19th to 22nd September, following an update provided to the Cabinet on the groundwork ahead of the event.

Prior to finalizing details for the summit, a series of consultations were carried out across the four educational divisions, covering nine education districts.

These deliberations have been instrumental in highlighting core issues, which are now set to be the focal points of discussion at the summit.

The summit will address several key thematic areas, including:

– Curriculum development aligned with sustainable goals, as well as quality assurance and assessment systems.

– Strengthening the teaching profession and leadership.

– Emphasizing early childhood and inclusive education, along with ensuring access to safe and healthy schooling environments.

– Delving into the financial aspects of education and governance strategies.

– The future of technical and vocational training, complemented by non-formal and lifelong learning approaches.

– Digital transformations in learning, encompassing IT and cyber security.

– Forward-thinking strategies in education policy, research, and data-driven planning.

Although initially scheduled for August, the Cabinet has agreed to push the summit to September.