Friday, September 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Education summit at the end of month

The 2023 Fiji National Education Summit is set to take place from 19th to 22nd September, following an update provided to the Cabinet on the groundwork ahead of the event.

Prior to finalizing details for the summit, a series of consultations were carried out across the four educational divisions, covering nine education districts.

These deliberations have been instrumental in highlighting core issues, which are now set to be the focal points of discussion at the summit.

The summit will address several key thematic areas, including:

– Curriculum development aligned with sustainable goals, as well as quality assurance and assessment systems.

– Strengthening the teaching profession and leadership.

– Emphasizing early childhood and inclusive education, along with ensuring access to safe and healthy schooling environments.

– Delving into the financial aspects of education and governance strategies.

– The future of technical and vocational training, complemented by non-formal and lifelong learning approaches.

– Digital transformations in learning, encompassing IT and cyber security.

– Forward-thinking strategies in education policy, research, and data-driven planning.

Although initially scheduled for August, the Cabinet has agreed to push the summit to September.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming Loan...

The redesigned Dairy Farming Loan facility by the Fiji Development ...
News

Heritage bill passed for parliament...

In a recent statement, the Cabinet has approved the Heritage Bill 2...
News

Bill proposes changes to retirement...

Cabinet has approved the Local Government amendment Bill 2023, whic...
News

Electronic voter registration train...

The Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has completed a two - day trainin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming L...

News
The redesi...

Heritage bill passed for parliam...

News
In a recen...

Bill proposes changes to retirem...

News
Cabinet ha...

Electronic voter registration tr...

News
The Fijian...

Nadro aims to bounce back to win...

Football
The Nadrog...

SRK’s Jawan trailer releases wor...

Entertainment
King of Bo...

Popular News

GCC to be reconstituted by year ...

News
Permanent ...

Chua trims Under 16 Girls squad

Football
Digicel na...

Feasibility study for medicinal ...

News
A feasibil...

Nasinu and Savusavu to feature i...

Football
Nasinu and...

Yato scores in Clermont win

Rugby
Former Fly...

Funding boost for Medical Simula...

News
Fiji Natio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming Loan into AVCF model