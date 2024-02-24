Saturday, February 24, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Effective debt management is vital: Report

Fiji needs to redouble its effort to ensure its debt burden is on a sustainable path and the cost  of debt servicing is reduced.

A report published by the Pacific Network on Globalisation on ‘Debt Dynamics in Fiji’ reveals that the country’s unprecedented public debt has become the most pressing economic issue of the day.

The report highlighted that effective management of Fiji’s debt is vital in ensuring its economic resilience and long-term development.

Proposal to reduce burden –

With regards to domestic debt, the report states that apart from reducing its issuance of short-term bonds or treasury bills in favour of long terms, the Government could consider bond buybacks and bond stitches to reduce the pressure on its resources, especially before significant debt payments are due.

This means that this would be similar to the arrangement in which Fiji replaced its global bond for concessional finance from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank in 2020, and consideration can be given to such options to reduce the debt burden in the medium term.

Also, the authors of the debt white document suggest that the Reserve Bank of Fiji can consider purchasing domestic government bonds from primary and secondary markets, especially when the government is faced with high pending debt payment obligations.

One of the key challenges for Fiji is mobilising new concessional financing for climate-related investments – Fiji was the first developing country to issue a green bond of US$50 million.

The coupon terms of the bond issued in domestic currency were at four per cent per annum and 13 years at 6.3 per cent with respect to maturities of 2022 and 2030.

Recommendation

The warning is that the Coalition Government has taken on the bitter pill of fiscal consolidation in order to put the brakes on the pace of debt accumulation and improve its sustainability.

They said the government will have to find a balance between keeping the lid on fiscal deficits, while prudently pushing ahead with the necessary spending and investments to ensure growth does not sputter.

They added that the government will continue to face difficult trade-offs between maintaining fiscal sustainability and investing in structural transformation, including productive investment, climate action and Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs).

The report was authored by Program Advisor with PANG Adam Wolfenden and Finance Analyst Chien Yen Goh.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Committee to develop counter terror...

A Working Group has been tasked to develop a comprehensive strategy...
Rugby

Loganimasi stars as Fiji outclasses...

Lanky Ponipate Loganimasi scored three tries as Fiji outclassed Spa...
News

49 complaints against driving schoo...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has registered 49 complaints against t...
Football

Begg heads to Auckland for trials

Bula Boys attacker Nabil Begg flew out of the country last night to...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Committee to develop counter ter...

News
A Working ...

Loganimasi stars as Fiji outclas...

Rugby
Lanky Poni...

49 complaints against driving sc...

News
The Consum...

Begg heads to Auckland for trial...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver...

Rugby
Fijiana su...

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby ...

Rugby
Replacemen...

Popular News

4 rookies named for Drua’s...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Complaints against visa consulta...

News
The Consum...

10 rookies in Fijian Drua Women ...

Rugby
The Rooste...

Kamikamica refutes Kava exports ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Chaudhry supports call for 2022 ...

News
Former Pri...

Govt’s stance damages our ...

News
Former Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Committee to develop counter terrorism strategy