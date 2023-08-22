Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Effective leadership plays a pivotal role, says Vasu

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu says effective leadership plays a pivotal role in ensuring smooth development for our community.

Speaking during the opening of the Naitasiri Provincial Council (PCM) at Lutu Village in the Muaira district, Vasu acknowledged Lutu Village’s esteemed reputation for producing exceptional leaders and commended the past leaders for their contributions and positive impact on the community.

Vasu recognized Naitasiri as the second most populous province in Fiji, with its diverse population.

He extended his sincere gratitude to all the residents of Naitasiri for their generosity and support, which have contributed to the prosperity of numerous families.

Taking a thought-provoking and introspective approach, the Minister encouraged council members to contemplate ways in which they can actively contribute to the betterment of the nation, rather than relying solely on what the Government can provide.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the graduation of 20 young leaders from the province, known as the Sausauvou Programme within the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs leadership training framework.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to educating and preparing young chiefs for future leadership roles.

“I am informed that out of the 23 chiefly positions in the province, 16 have been filled.”

Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
