Saturday, June 3, 2023
EFL to restore power in the Lami Area

Energy Fiji Limited says that a fault has caused a disruption to power supply which is affecting customers in parts of Delainavesi, lower Delainavesi, Kavula Place and nearby areas in Lami.

In a statement, EFL has indicated that its team is working on the fault and will restore power to the affected areas, as soon as possible.

They have also indicated that another fault has caused a disruption to power supply, which is also affecting its customers in Lomaivuna to Navutu Village in Naitasiri.

EFL said for further inquiries please contact us on 132 333 or 5333 for Vodafone/Inkk/Digicel users and sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
