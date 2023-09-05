Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Eiffel Tower fuels Ikanivere for RWC spot

Flying Fijians hooker Tevita Ikanivere saved a picture of the Eiffel Tower in Paris as his lock screen on his phone, and it has fueled him in his hunt for a Rugby World Cup spot.

Nine months later the 23-year-old from Nukuni Village in Ono reflected on his hardwork during the team’s official welcome at Lomont in Bordeaux earlier this week.

“About 9 months ago I set my lock screen to be the Eiffel Tower, this helped me visualise my goal of making the team to play in the 2023 RWC here in France,” Ikanivere wrote in a post on social media.

“The team was officially welcomed, and I am thankful for God’s blessings and guidance.

The Fijian Drua skipper added during a press conference today they had two big days ahead of them before their opening match against Wales and the team was holding nothing back in preparing.

“We have been together for seven to eight weeks, and we keep building up levels and standards.

“We are at a good place today after our training and got two more big training days coming.

“The boys are going to be ready for the game.”

Ikanivere added he had still yet to see the Eiffel Tower in person.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
