Election transparent and credible: MOG

The Multi-national Observer Group found the 2022 General Election was well-administered, with voting and counting transparent and credible.

In a final report on the 2022 Fiji General Election, MOG have indicated that the environment was peaceful and the campaign competitive and conditions overall supported Fijians to exercise their right to vote freely, and the outcome broadly represented the will of the Fijian people.

“The MOG observed a wide range of electoral processes and consulted extensively with political parties, government agencies, civil society, and the media.”

“The MOG offers its recommendations to the Government of Fiji in a constructive spirit, to build on the achievement of the running of the 2022 election by strengthening key institutions to enhance the trust of all stakeholders and support an increasingly informed electorate.”

The MOG was co-chaired by the Hon Rebekha Sharkie MP, Parliament of Australia, Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of India, and H.E Ambassador Muhsin Syihab, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, and supported by more than 90 observers from 16 countries and two regional organisations (the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, and the Melanesian Spearhead Group).

The MOG’s Final Report on the 2022 Fiji General Election has been endorsed by the Australian, Indian, and Indonesian co-chairs, the Fiji Elections Office and Fijian Electoral

Commission.