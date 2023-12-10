Kalabu residents to assist in crime prevention

More than 70 representatives of the 15 Kalabu Crime Prevention Committees (CPC) have vowed to assist Police with crime prevention efforts by focusing on strengthening the family foundation.

The representatives from the 15 CPC’s of Tovata, Wakanisla, Muanikoso, Cunningham, Delaitokatoka, Naisomo, Delaivalelevu, Vunisaleka, Vunibua, Rokara, Delaidogo, Drekeniwaila, Kalabu, Revurevu ni cagi, and Matasenitoa had this past week completed a two day empowerment workshop facilitated by the Southern Division Community Policing Division, on their roles and responsibilities as CPC reps.

In closing the two day workshop the Turaga ni Yavusa of the Yavusa Matanikorovatu of Kalabu Village in Naitasiri Paula Nawiriwiri thanked the representatives for giving their time and resources towards the campaign of keeping their communities safe.

With a population of over 25,000 people living in more than 20 settlements, Nawiriwiri said the solution to making their communities safer, lies within their own communities.

Officers from the Southern Division Community Policing Unit have been with the CPC’s since the formalisation of their CPC guidelines in October.

The collective will, by the 15 CPC’s, sees a targeted approach in identifying root causes of problems that give rise to social issues and disorder within their communities, by focusing on the family structure.

Nawiriwiri said in partnership with the Police, the CPC reps will know how to not only deal with issues as they come to hand, but with enhanced knowledge of the law, be able to take preventative measures in safeguarding their communities.

The Divisional Manager Community Policing South (DMCP/S) Superintendent of Police (SP) Ruci Nasemira thanked the Turaga ni Yavusa of the Yavusa Matanikorovatu of Kalabu Village for supporting community policing efforts, and assured the reps of the 15 CPC’s of Police’s commitment to sustaining their efforts of keeping their communities safe.