End culture of bullying and brawls: Tabuya

The Ministry of Women and Children has raised serious concern about the increasing incidents of student brawls in public places.

In a statement, the Minister Responsible Lynda Tabuya said this scenario has become a common occurrence in recent years, and she calls on all citizens to be alert and look out for the safety of youth and children, especially in public spaces.

Tabuya said violent attacks of this nature are criminal acts that must end.

She referred to a video that has been widely shared on social media showing students fighting with other youth not in school uniform.

She also called for an end to student brawls by refraining from sharing on your social media accounts, as circulating such videos can encourage such acts of violence.

“I urge parents and guardians to take the time to counsel and guide their children in the values of respect, kindness, and goodness and prepare a wholesome program for them as they spend their school holidays at home,” Tabuya added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
