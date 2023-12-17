Sunday, December 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Endorsed land lease distribution change

Cabinet has endorsed changes to the lease distribution formula under the i-Taukei Land Trust Act 1940.

The proposed change to the formula was endorsed by the iTaukei Land Trust Board earlier this year before being brought to Cabinet for endorsement.

The review of the equal lease distribution system was a manifesto item of the parties comprising the People’s Coalition Government.

The new rental distribution is as follows:

(a)      eighty-five per cent to the proprietary unit;
(b)     seven per cent to the Turaga ni Mataqali;
(c)      five percent to the Turaga ni Qali; and
(d)     three per cent to the Turaga i-Taukei.

This formula combines both the equal lease distribution and the Government policy to empower customary titleholders.

The lease distribution formula will empower the head of the Mataqali, Yavusa and Vanua with finances to undertake their traditional responsibilities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Applications for the back to school...

Applications for the $200 Back to School Support closes this Friday...
News

Japan seals security support with F...

Cabinet has approved the exchange of notes with the government of J...
News

Fiji to support MSG security strat:...

Cabinet has agreed that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigratio...
News

Scam taskforce records over 1k comp...

A joint scam taskforce has recorded a staggering 1,859 complaints a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Applications for the back to sch...

News
Applicatio...

Japan seals security support wit...

News
Cabinet ha...

Fiji to support MSG security str...

News
Cabinet ha...

Scam taskforce records over 1k c...

News
A joint sc...

Sayed-Khaiyum resignation is cow...

News
The Nation...

Govt harnesses fight against gro...

News
The traffi...

Popular News

TSLS signs MOU with Engineers Fi...

News
There is a...

Opening NCC fixture ends in a st...

Football
The openin...

Krishna’s Odisha FC secure...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Rasaku named in Cape Town Dream ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s st...

No empathy for Sayed-Khaiyum and...

News
Fiji's Opp...

All Western final in National Cl...

Football
It will be...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Applications for the back to school assistance closes on Friday