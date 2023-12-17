Endorsed land lease distribution change

Cabinet has endorsed changes to the lease distribution formula under the i-Taukei Land Trust Act 1940.

The proposed change to the formula was endorsed by the iTaukei Land Trust Board earlier this year before being brought to Cabinet for endorsement.

The review of the equal lease distribution system was a manifesto item of the parties comprising the People’s Coalition Government.

The new rental distribution is as follows:

(a) eighty-five per cent to the proprietary unit;

(b) seven per cent to the Turaga ni Mataqali;

(c) five percent to the Turaga ni Qali; and

(d) three per cent to the Turaga i-Taukei.

This formula combines both the equal lease distribution and the Government policy to empower customary titleholders.

The lease distribution formula will empower the head of the Mataqali, Yavusa and Vanua with finances to undertake their traditional responsibilities.