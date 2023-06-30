Friday, June 30, 2023
England wallops Fiji U20

It was a one-way affair as England dominated the Fiji Under 20 side 53-7 in their second match of the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship in Stellenbosch today.

Ill-discipline had Fiji reduced to 14 men on both sides of the half allowing the Young Roses to take full control.

England ran in seven tries to Cassius Cleaves, Nathan Jibulu, Nye Thomas, Toby Thame, Nathan Michelow, Tristan Woodman, Greg Fisilau and were also awarded a penalty try.

Pivot Connor Slevin added a penalty and two conversions with fullback Louie Johnson converting the final try of the match.

Fiji prop Moses McGoon who was sinbinned later in the game, scored the sides lone try of the match in the first spell with flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula converting.

Fiji takes on Ireland in their final pool match next week Tuesday at 11.30pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
