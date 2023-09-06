Wednesday, September 6, 2023
England win was special for our people: Droasese

Flying Fijians fullback Ilaisa Droasese says while Fiji’s win over England was monumental for the team, it was bigger for the people back home.

The Fijian Drua utility back from Togovere Village in Nadroga-Navosa said the 30-22 win was especially for the die-hard supporters and families.

“It was a good win for us but especially for those back at home,” Droasese said.

“Fiji is just a small country and beating a big team like England is big for us.”

While the win would be remembered for a long time, Droasese added it is back to business for the side after that win.

“We did celebrate after that win, with our fans in England, but its behind us now.

“It was important for us to see where we were at and continue to focus on the main picture which is the Rugby World Cup and the opener against Wales.”

“We are definitely looking forward.”

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
