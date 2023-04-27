Thursday, April 27, 2023
Enhance easy access to business creation: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has indicated one of the pain points for businesses over the last number of years  is the uneven playing field that they were required to work in.

Speaking at the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Breakfast yesterday, Kamikamica said the cumbersome, repetitive documentation requirements become such a hassle for a business intended to do what they do best – do business.

Kamikamica said the bizFIJI Information Portal is a one-stop-shop portal that has been developed for businesses to have direct and easy access to information –  on starting a business, construction permits, paying taxes, to name a few, on one digital platform.

He said the portal will provide links to key Government e-services and is regularly updated.

“bizFIJI is being developed to integrate key agencies processes into one portal called ‘Integrated Licensing and Permits Approvals System’. Government have commenced the work to digitalize the processes for agencies involved in starting a business and obtaining construction permits functions, and we are looking at rolling our 25 digital services.”

The Minister for Trade indicated that a project team is currently working to integrate eight e-services such as business registration (TIN, FNPF, OHS, NFA) to name a few.

Kamikamica added that the establishment of the Investment Facilitation Committee (which he chairs) has identified bottlenecks and agencies working in silos.

He said Investment Fiji and the Ministry of Trade have received many complaints that can be easily fixed.

Yesterday, relevant stakeholders met to get a handle on regulatory approvals for business… also to discuss and deliberate issues and find the best solutions to solve them, for Fiji to grow and diversify the economy.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
